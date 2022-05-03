BSClaunch 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,726.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $32,156.55 and $4,726.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00221362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002034 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 183.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,921.84 or 1.84042483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars.

