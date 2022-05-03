BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given a C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) received a C$5.75 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERE.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.89. 44,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of C$436.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$5.06.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.