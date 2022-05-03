Burger Swap Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002870 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and $3.28 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,877 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

