Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price to $16.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARBK. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

