Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

CBNK stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,764. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.