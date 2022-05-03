Capital One Financial Corp Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,872,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538,172. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

