Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $6,566,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,287,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,636,000 after buying an additional 119,014 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $2,978,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,167,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,139,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $156.21. 10,054,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

