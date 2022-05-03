Capital One Financial Corp Sells 262 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,835. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.