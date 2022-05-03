Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 1,572,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,444. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

