Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSFFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Capstone Mining ( OTCMKTS:CSFFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

