Cardano Hits Market Cap of $26.10 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion and approximately $622.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00157257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00031137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00329108 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040893 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

