Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$207.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$236.00 to C$207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.00.

CJT stock traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$152.75. 42,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$144.14 and a 52 week high of C$214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$173.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

