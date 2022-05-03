Cars.com (CARS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CARS opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $792.00 million, a PE ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

