Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.29.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

