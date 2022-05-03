Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. 28,281,887 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.