Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.84. 25,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.47. The company has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.