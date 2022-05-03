Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 38.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. 67,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,931. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.