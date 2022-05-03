CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CECE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of CECE opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.48 million, a PE ratio of 158.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

