Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,354. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.92%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

