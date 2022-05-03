CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 78 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $20,541,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

CASY opened at $201.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

