CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $132,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

