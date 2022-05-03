CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $73,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,316,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after buying an additional 4,189,913 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,741,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.