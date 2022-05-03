CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 1,850 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,644 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

