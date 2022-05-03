CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

