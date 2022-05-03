Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Market Cap of $83.06 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $83.06 million and approximately $340,820.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00219077 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00436852 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,850.16 or 1.86800156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

