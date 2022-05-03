Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $585.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.40.

Charter Communications stock opened at $432.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $550.49 and its 200-day moving average is $611.01. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $415.01 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2,752.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

