Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 632 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,181. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.