Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $91.62. 703,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,794. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

