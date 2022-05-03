Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.59. 3,695,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

