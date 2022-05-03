Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,863,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.