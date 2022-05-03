Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,328,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,111. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $41.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

