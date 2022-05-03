Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,791. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

