Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $204,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

