Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 540,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,503. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 69,230 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $718,607.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,805,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,124,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,167,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,109,359.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,537 shares of company stock worth $6,316,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

