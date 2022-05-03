Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,854,977. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $319.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

