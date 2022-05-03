Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,661. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $650.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

