China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,978,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 6,283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39,890.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

