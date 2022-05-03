China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,978,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 6,283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39,890.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.
About China Everbright Environment Group
