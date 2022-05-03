China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,479,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 3,348,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44,790.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. China Railway Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

