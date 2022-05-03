Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,715 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.35. 26,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,878. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

