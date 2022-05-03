Cian PLC’s (NYSE:CIAN) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Cian’s (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 4th. Cian had issued 18,213,400 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $291,414,400 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

CIAN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Cian has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIAN. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

