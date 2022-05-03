CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.