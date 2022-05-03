Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

CRUS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. 547,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $95.84.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.