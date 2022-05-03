Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.
CRUS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. 547,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $95.84.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.91.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
