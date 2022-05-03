Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

CSCO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. 15,826,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,699,914. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

