Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.6% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

C traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. 586,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,152,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

