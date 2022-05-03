Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Shares of CLH traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,009. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

