CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLAQ opened at $10.05 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,135,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,959,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.