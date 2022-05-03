Clover Finance (CLV) Achieves Market Cap of $111.64 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00220104 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00219201 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00157680 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00479984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00039021 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,353.92 or 1.89332986 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

