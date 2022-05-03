Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.61.

NYSE CCEP opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

