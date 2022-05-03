Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.