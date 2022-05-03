Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.
CTSH stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
