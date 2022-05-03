Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,678. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.